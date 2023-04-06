LaGrange police searching for suspects in hospital parking lot shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is searching for suspects in a shooting in a hospital parking lot.

According to authorities, officers responding to reports of shots fired in WellStar West Georgia Medical Center parking lot a little after 5 p.m.

Officers talked to several witnesses that stated the shots came from a gold vehicle, possibly a Honda Accord, aiming at a white vehicle, possibly a Honda Civic.

Witnesses say both cars left the parking lot soon after and were not found by arriving officers in the area.

Police later discovered during the shooting a round of gunfire hit a Nissan Pathfinder with an individual sitting inside.

The victim was fortunately not injured.

Anyone with information on this shooting should contact the LaGrange Police Department.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.