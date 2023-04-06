Business Break
LaGrange police searching for suspects in hospital parking lot shooting

(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is searching for suspects in a shooting in a hospital parking lot.

According to authorities, officers responding to reports of shots fired in WellStar West Georgia Medical Center parking lot a little after 5 p.m.

Officers talked to several witnesses that stated the shots came from a gold vehicle, possibly a Honda Accord, aiming at a white vehicle, possibly a Honda Civic.

Witnesses say both cars left the parking lot soon after and were not found by arriving officers in the area.

Police later discovered during the shooting a round of gunfire hit a Nissan Pathfinder with an individual sitting inside.

The victim was fortunately not injured.

Anyone with information on this shooting should contact the LaGrange Police Department.

