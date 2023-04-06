Lee County jury convicts man on rape, domestic violence charges

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A jury convicts a man on rape and domestic violence charges in Lee County.

Evidence was presented to the jury that on Oct. 11, 2021, Terry Barnes forcibly raped his live-in girlfriend at their home.

According to the assistant district attorney, Barnes then staked the victim b showing up to her job, calling repeatedly and driving by her and her family’s homes.

Barnes will be sentenced at a later date and will have to register as a sex offender.

