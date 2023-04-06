Business Break
Man who left double amputee on train tracks to die in custody, Marshals say

U.S. Marshals said Aaron Parsons was in custody in connection to a carjacking in February.
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - U.S. Marshals said Thursday that a previous fugitive of the week who was wanted for leaving a double amputee to die on train tracks in Cleveland has surrendered.

Aaron Parsons was taken into custody Wednesday. He was wanted for aggravated robbery with a gun after he carjacked a man Feb. 22, officials said.

The victim told police that Parsons said, “If the cold doesn’t kill you, a train will.”

Cleveland police said Parsons, along with two other suspects not yet identified, hit the victim in the head with a firearm.

The victim was able to crawl to safety.

Parsons removed the victim’s wheelchair from the stolen car and threw it down a ravine, officials said.

Police say they found the car at around 3 a.m. Feb. 23 after it was burned down. The victim’s prosthetic legs were in the car.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

