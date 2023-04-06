Opelika police searching for Home Depot theft suspect

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is searching for the suspect in a third-degree theft of property incident at the Home Depot on Tiger Town Parkway.

Authorities say the theft happened around 8:30 a.m., when a suspect entered the building, placed a Milwaukee M18 Fuel 21″ Self-Propelled lawnmower on a shopping cart, and left without paying.

The suspect returned to the store shortly after and tried to leave with a second lawnmower but was asked for a receipt by an employee. They showed a ticket for $8, then grabbed a bag and left the store again.

Police say the suspect was seen on video wearing an Adidas jumpsuit, black hat and black facemask and leaving the area in a White Ford Explorer.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect’s identity should contact the Opelika Police Department.

