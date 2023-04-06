Business Break
Opelika police searching for Home Depot theft suspect

((Source: WTVM))
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is searching for the suspect in a third-degree theft of property incident at the Home Depot on Tiger Town Parkway.

Authorities say the theft happened around 8:30 a.m., when a suspect entered the building, placed a Milwaukee M18 Fuel 21″ Self-Propelled lawnmower on a shopping cart, and left without paying.

The suspect returned to the store shortly after and tried to leave with a second lawnmower but was asked for a receipt by an employee. They showed a ticket for $8, then grabbed a bag and left the store again.

Police say the suspect was seen on video wearing an Adidas jumpsuit, black hat and black facemask and leaving the area in a White Ford Explorer.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect’s identity should contact the Opelika Police Department.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

LaGrange police searching for suspects in hospital parking lot shooting

