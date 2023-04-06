The Rainy and Cooler Temperatures for the Weekend

Business Break
By Allie Ann McCord
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Easter Sunday conditions are looking more favorable the closer we get, but that doesn’t mean there still won’t be rainy days prior. This evening, there will be isolated showers across the Valley with mostly cloudy conditions. For your Friday, conditions will be very similar to what we experienced today with better coverage of those hit-or-miss showers in the late afternoon/evening, so have the rain gear handy just in case you are caught in a little bit of rain. Temperatures tomorrow will once again warm up to the low to mid-80s, but a big cool down in store come Saturday. This is because of the stalled cold front that’s positioned across the Valley. At the moment, the front is to the northwest of our area, trapping in the warm muggy conditions, but there is lots of cool air on the west side of this frontal boundary. By Saturday, the frontal will have moved south of our area, dropping the highs into the upper 50s to the low 60s!! But let’s not forget about the rain it will bring with it. Saturday will feature the best coverage of rain that will begin in the morning hours and progress into the late evening of Saturday; the Valley is expecting to pick up 1-2 inches of rainfall on Saturday from this rainmaker. If everything plays out the way the weather models are predicting it will right now, then Easter Sunday looks to start off mainly dry with cloudy skies and highs in the mid-60s. After Sunday, we dry out for a few days before more rain sets in next Wednesday and Thursday.

