Toasty rest of the workweek, Odds of rain go up each day
Tyler’s forecast
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Temperatures stay well above average for the remainder of the workweek with highs mostly in the 80s. As rain becomes much more likely by Saturday much cooler weather will arrive.
Partly to mostly cloudy on this Thursday. Another toasty day. Not quite as breezy. Highs between 82 and 88 degrees. A chance of spotty showers and storms after 3 or 4 PM through the evening and nighttime hours. Rain coverage around 30%.
Mostly cloudy with a 30-40% chance of showers and a few storms tonight. Lows in the mid to upper 60s early Friday.
More clouds than sun Friday but a large part of the day should be fairly dry. Scattered showers and storms increase late in the day and at night as a slow moving cold front approaches. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s north, low 80s in Columbus and Phenix City and mid to upper 80s south.
Friday night and especially Saturday the wettest weather is expected to arrive with several hours of steady rain possible. Rain coverage around 80-90% so almost a guarantee you’ll get rain at some point. Much cooler and breezy with temperatures in the 50s most of the day. They briefly hit 60 degrees. We’re expecting about 1 to 2 inches of rain with this system. Egg hunts may be better inside this year.
Easter Sunday is beginning to come more into view. While we still have a chance of showers, the best chance may be in the morning and the overall coverage should be quite a bit lower compared to Sunday. We may even have at least peeks of sunshine during the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 60s after morning lows in the upper 40s to near 50.
We’ll have times of sun and clouds next week. Some uncertainties exist but in general it looks kinda cool to start off the week and mostly dry. There may be a chance of rain as the week progresses, but the forecast will be fine-tuned I’m sure.
