VIDEO: Columbus Fire Department searching for ID of Amber Dr. arson suspect

Columbus Fire Department searching for ID of Amber Dr. arson suspect
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Fire Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person connected to an arson investigation in east Columbus.

Officials say the incident happened April 3 on Amber Drive.

Additionally, authorities believe the individual lives in the area.

Anyone with information on the person of interest in the video below should contact Sgt. Collins at 706-225-4216.

