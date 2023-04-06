VIDEO: Columbus Fire Department searching for ID of Amber Dr. arson suspect

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Fire Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person connected to an arson investigation in east Columbus.

Officials say the incident happened April 3 on Amber Drive.

Additionally, authorities believe the individual lives in the area.

Anyone with information on the person of interest in the video below should contact Sgt. Collins at 706-225-4216.

