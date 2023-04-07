Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

2 men arrested on multiple charges stemming from Lee County burglary

2 men charged with multiple crimes stemming from Lee County burglary
2 men charged with multiple crimes stemming from Lee County burglary(Source: Lee County Sheriff's Office)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Two men have been arrested in connection to a burglary reported in the Valley community.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, between March 27 and 31, officials received multiple reports of a burglary that happened in the 700 block of Lee Rd. 340 with property totaling over $20,000 reported missing from the home.

Authorities conducted an investigation where two men were named as suspects, William Fletcher Ogles, 36, and Timothy David Fleshman, 33.

Ogles was arrested and charged with the following,

  • Possession of burglar tools
  • Third-degree burglary (four counts)
  • First-degree criminal mischief
  • Attempting to elude a police officer

Fleshman was arrested and charged with three counts of third-degree burglary and first-degree theft of property.

He and Ogles have since been released on a $14,000 and $26,000 bond, respectively.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Valley woman has been sentenced to nearly two years in prison for preparing false federal tax...
Valley woman sentenced after preparing false federal tax returns, must pay $76K in restitution
Muscogee County Sheriff's Office arrests
Several people arrested on various charges by Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office
Suspect in deadly south Columbus shooting receives bond reduction
Suspect in deadly south Columbus shooting receives bond reduction
Columbus City Council meets in executive session to discuss personnel, potential litigation
Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon to retire April 30, accepts city’s severance offer
‘I’ll never forget it,’: Houston rapper refurnishes Valley woman’s entire home
‘I’ll never forget it,’: Houston rapper refurnishes Valley woman’s entire home

Latest News

Registration for 12th Annual Bo Bikes Bama Charity Ride to end soon
Jeremy Waller
Opelika man arrested for making false burglary, theft report
Larenz Benjamin
Atlanta man arrested in Opelika for multiple crime after vehicle break-in
Community reacts to Columbus police chief retirement
Community reacts to Columbus police chief retirement