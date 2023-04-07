2 men arrested on multiple charges stemming from Lee County burglary

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Two men have been arrested in connection to a burglary reported in the Valley community.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, between March 27 and 31, officials received multiple reports of a burglary that happened in the 700 block of Lee Rd. 340 with property totaling over $20,000 reported missing from the home.

Authorities conducted an investigation where two men were named as suspects, William Fletcher Ogles, 36, and Timothy David Fleshman, 33.

Ogles was arrested and charged with the following,

Possession of burglar tools

Third-degree burglary (four counts)

First-degree criminal mischief

Attempting to elude a police officer

Fleshman was arrested and charged with three counts of third-degree burglary and first-degree theft of property.

He and Ogles have since been released on a $14,000 and $26,000 bond, respectively.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.