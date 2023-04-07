Atlanta man arrested in Opelika for multiple crime after vehicle break-in

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - An Atlanta man is behind bars on several thefts and other charges after stealing a wallet from a vehicle in Lee County.

Authorities say on April 6, 30-year-old Larenz Benjamin smashed a vehicle’s passenger-side window and stole a wallet containing several credit and debit cards from the front seat.

Shortly after, Benjamin attempted to use the cards at Best Buy in Tiger Town.

Opelika police attempted to contact the individual, which led to a foot chase through the Tiger Town parking lot.

Following a further investigation by Opelika detectives and Lee County investigators, Benjamin was arrested and charged with,

Lee County charges:

Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle

Third-degree theft of property (3 counts)

Fraudulent use of a credit/debit card (2 counts)

Fourth-degree theft of property

Second-degree criminal mischief

Opelika charges:

Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle

Fraudulent use of a credit/debit card

Benjamin is being held at the Lee County Jail on a $17,000 bond.

