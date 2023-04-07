Business Break
Child Abuse Awareness ceremony held in Troup County

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Community leaders and stakeholders celebrated the work of the Children’s Advocacy Center of Troup County, as April has been designated as National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

The program of Twin Cedars Youth and Family Services Inc. hosted a child abuse awareness ceremony on Thursday, April 6.

Chief Assistant District Attorney of the Coweta Judicial Circuit Jep Bendinger and Sandra Heath Taylor, Solicitor General, addressed those community leaders and frontline workers who make sure to protect the community’s most precious commodity - the children.

The ceremony celebrated the evidence based practices used in child abuse investigations. Officials signed off to continue empowering themselves and the community to protect kids.

Prevent Child Abuse Georgia recommends the following ways that people everywhere can dig in and help raise awareness and impact virtually during this year’s Child Abuse Prevention Month:

  • Take a training on preventing, recognizing, and responding to child abuse using the Darkness to Light: Stewards of Children, Mandated Reporter Training, Connections Matter, or Strengthening Families’ Protective Factors. (Contact www.twincedars.org)
  • Share the Find Help Georgia, www.FindHelpGA.org, online resource hub with families. Users can search online or talk to trained professionals who will connect them with supportive programs in their area.
  • Support your local nonprofit Child Advocacy Center with a donation.

For more ways to get involved in CAP Month, visit www.twincedars.org.

