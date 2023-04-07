Business Break
City of LaGrange welcomes new fire and police chief

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The city of LaGrange saw a change in power as Mayor Willie T. Edmondson presented a new fire chief and police chief.

Willie Bradfield will step into the role of fire chief next Thursday after serving the department for more than 20 years. For the past ten years, he served as deputy chief.

The new police chief Garett Fiveash will be taking his new role on Monday, April 17. He has been working in law enforcement for 28 years, with 27 of those years serving Georgia State Patrol.

Edmondson spoke to LaGrange residents after controversy built up after the Troup County NAACP requested Governor Brian Kemp to investigate their county’s school system and police department, especially with three resignations in a row of mayor, police chief and fire chief.

The new mayor confirmed the police department had been investigated by an outside department, and an officer resigned.

