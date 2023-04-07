Community reacts to Columbus police chief retirement

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Both sides finally came to an agreement on the severance package offered to Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon.

The agreement came on April 6 - which includes $400,000 plus other benefits.

The mayor and others in the community are now talking about that result. Some residents say they are disappointed with the city council’s decision today. While others are worried about how former Police Chief Freddie Blackmon will receive the $400,000.

Back in March, Freddie Blackmon was offered a severance package from Mayor Skip Henderson and city council. That package offered Blackmon $250,000 with insurance for seven years along with other benefits. Blackmon then negotiated with city council, coming to a agreement with a payout of $400,000 and other benefits. Benfits that Marvin Broadwater Sr. says he is not pleased with.

“A lot of emotions went through with that you know there are so many people in this city that have fought for our police chief and I do understand the chief taking the severance package - no one wants to work in a hostile environment,” said Broadwater.

One Columbus resident says he was shocked the city is giving Blackmon more money.

“Know that exit amounts should be negotiable especially with taxpayer money but at the same time, for something like retention, while that does fall heavily on the top and command it also falls on the community,” said the resident.

Mayor Henderson says Freddie Blackmon was offered the severance package two weeks ago and had up until April 5 to either accept it or reject it. Henderson says Chief Blackmon did an outstanding job for the community and both assitant chiefs will remain in their positions.

“I have an interim in place almost immediately so we’ll get that done exceptionally quick but we also have a very capable and very talented command staff that will that will cover it for the next few hours until we can start getting somebody in place,” said Henderson.

Blackmon is expected to retire on April 30. Mayor Henderson says they are working to find a interim chief while the search for a new chief begins.

