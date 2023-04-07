Opelika man arrested for making false burglary, theft report

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - An Opelika man is arrested after making a false report to law enforcement.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, they received a report about a domestic violence burglary and third-degree theft in the 6600 block of US Hwy. 29 in Opelika.

After a deeper investigation, deputies arrested 40-year-old Jeremy Lee Waller and charged him with making a false report to law enforcement.

He is being held on a $1,000 bond at the Lee County Jail.

