Phenix City teacher gets state-wide recognition as ‘Teacher of the Year’

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A local teacher gained state-wide honor this week.

The Alabama Department of Education announced the list of 16 finalists for Teacher of the Year in the state.

The list includes Logan Rasmusson from Phenix City schools. She teaches STEM at Sherwood Elementary School.

According to the school’s website, she has been a teacher there for 3 years.

Mrs. Rasmusson previously taught second grade for the past two, before switching to STEM.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.