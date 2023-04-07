Rain becomes more widespread in the middle of Easter weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One more warm day out there as we close out the workweek with a chance of late day and evening showers and storms in spots. Saturday’s the wettest day as we turn significantly cooler, but we should dry out Easter Sunday.

Wettest and coolest in the middle of Easter weekend (Source: WTVM Weather)

Mostly cloudy on this Good Friday with a 30-40% coverage of showers and storms later in the day similar to Thursday, starting around 2-4 PM ET. Highs in the mid to upper 70s north, low 80s in Columbus and Phenix City and low to mid 80s south.

A few showers and storms possible today with one more day of highs in the 80s south of I-85. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Cloudy with increasing showers tonight, especially well after sunset into the overnight hours. Your Friday evening plans look drier overall than your Saturday afternoon plans.

Scattered showers become more evident Friday night. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Overcast, wet, breezy and much cooler Saturday. Widespread, steady rain moves in starting in the morning for our western and northwestern counties before spreading east and southeast. Plan on at least 6-8 hours of rain Saturday, heavy at times. Places like Ellaville and Americus may not see much Saturday until early to mid afternoon.

Rain moves in Saturday and stays for several hours. It will be a cool and breezy day. (Source: WTVM Weather)

We’re forecasting a half inch to 2 inches of rain across the Chattahoochee Valley. Temperatures stay in the 50s all day long, feeling cooler when the wind blows and the rain is falling!

Expect a half inch to 2 inches of rain with this system. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Rain gradually tapers down Saturday night. Lows will be in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees Easter morning. Expect clouds to give way to more glimpses of sun during the afternoon; we’ll have more clouds than sun overall though. A few isolated showers are possible, especially south early in the morning. Highs should reach the 60s.

Rain chances are now 20% or less for Easter Sunday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

It stays on the breezy and cooler side to start off the next workweek and looks mostly dry, too. Highs in the 60s Monday, may reach the low 70s Tuesday with lows in the 40s to near 50. Temperatures try to return to average mid to late next week, but an area of low pressure may lift up from the south between Wednesday night and Friday giving us a heightened rain chance again. Stay tuned as details will probably change.

Drying out early next week but remaining cool and breezy. We may see more rain mid to late next week. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.