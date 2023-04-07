Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Rain becomes more widespread in the middle of Easter weekend

Tyler’s forecast
Rain coverage goes up tonight and especially Saturday. Plan on a much cooler and wetter weekend, especially Saturday.
By Tyler Allender
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One more warm day out there as we close out the workweek with a chance of late day and evening showers and storms in spots. Saturday’s the wettest day as we turn significantly cooler, but we should dry out Easter Sunday.

Wettest and coolest in the middle of Easter weekend
Wettest and coolest in the middle of Easter weekend(Source: WTVM Weather)

Mostly cloudy on this Good Friday with a 30-40% coverage of showers and storms later in the day similar to Thursday, starting around 2-4 PM ET. Highs in the mid to upper 70s north, low 80s in Columbus and Phenix City and low to mid 80s south.

A few showers and storms possible today with one more day of highs in the 80s south of I-85.
A few showers and storms possible today with one more day of highs in the 80s south of I-85.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Cloudy with increasing showers tonight, especially well after sunset into the overnight hours. Your Friday evening plans look drier overall than your Saturday afternoon plans.

Scattered showers become more evident Friday night.
Scattered showers become more evident Friday night.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Overcast, wet, breezy and much cooler Saturday. Widespread, steady rain moves in starting in the morning for our western and northwestern counties before spreading east and southeast. Plan on at least 6-8 hours of rain Saturday, heavy at times. Places like Ellaville and Americus may not see much Saturday until early to mid afternoon.

Rain moves in Saturday and stays for several hours. It will be a cool and breezy day.
Rain moves in Saturday and stays for several hours. It will be a cool and breezy day.(Source: WTVM Weather)

We’re forecasting a half inch to 2 inches of rain across the Chattahoochee Valley. Temperatures stay in the 50s all day long, feeling cooler when the wind blows and the rain is falling!

Expect a half inch to 2 inches of rain with this system.
Expect a half inch to 2 inches of rain with this system.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Rain gradually tapers down Saturday night. Lows will be in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees Easter morning. Expect clouds to give way to more glimpses of sun during the afternoon; we’ll have more clouds than sun overall though. A few isolated showers are possible, especially south early in the morning. Highs should reach the 60s.

Rain chances are now 20% or less for Easter Sunday.
Rain chances are now 20% or less for Easter Sunday.(Source: WTVM Weather)

It stays on the breezy and cooler side to start off the next workweek and looks mostly dry, too. Highs in the 60s Monday, may reach the low 70s Tuesday with lows in the 40s to near 50. Temperatures try to return to average mid to late next week, but an area of low pressure may lift up from the south between Wednesday night and Friday giving us a heightened rain chance again. Stay tuned as details will probably change.

Drying out early next week but remaining cool and breezy. We may see more rain mid to late next...
Drying out early next week but remaining cool and breezy. We may see more rain mid to late next week.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Valley woman has been sentenced to nearly two years in prison for preparing false federal tax...
Valley woman sentenced after preparing false federal tax returns, must pay $76K in restitution
Muscogee County Sheriff's Office arrests
Several people arrested on various charges by Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office
Columbus City Council meets in executive session to discuss personnel, potential litigation
Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon to retire April 30, accepts city’s severance offer
‘I’ll never forget it,’: Houston rapper refurnishes Valley woman’s entire home
‘I’ll never forget it,’: Houston rapper refurnishes Valley woman’s entire home
LaGrange police searching for suspects in hospital parking lot shooting

Latest News

Rain coverage goes up tonight and especially Saturday. Plan on a much cooler and wetter...
Friday Morning Weather on the Go
Thursday Evening Weather On the Go
Thursday Evening Weather On the Go
Planner Tomorrow
The Rainy and Cooler Temperatures for the Weekend
Highs today climb well into the 80s once again.
Toasty rest of the workweek, Odds of rain go up each day