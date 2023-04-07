Business Break
Rainy Start to Easter Weekend

Elise’s Forecast
Cold and rainy Saturday, but warmer and drier Sunday.
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s been another warm day in the Valley, but cold and rainy conditions are on the way. Tonight a front will move through bringing the rain and chilly weather as we head into the first half of your Easter weekend. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s and this system will hang out just over the Valley bringing rain and wind essentially all day Saturday... but there is good news! Things will be MUCH drier as we move into Easter Sunday, with only a slim chance at a shower early on. Temps will be a little below average for this time of year, but overall mild in the low to mid 60s. The wind will stick around though, so you may need a light jacket early on! As we move into the next work week conditions will stay the same as we saw Sunday with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 60s. We start warming up by Tuesday and mostly dry conditions stick around through Wednesday afternoon. Thursday and Friday will be rainy as another spring disturbance moves through, but things dry up into the next weekend and temps return to the 80s!

