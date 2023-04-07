Business Break
Registration for 12th Annual Bo Bikes Bama Charity Ride to end soon

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EAST ALABAMA (WTVM) - Two-sport legend Bo Jackson who played football at Auburn University, is set to host the 12th Annual Bo Bikes Bama Charity Ride in Auburn on April 22.

The registration deadline is this weekend.

Bo Bikes Baba is an annual charity bike ride led by Alabama native Bo Jackson. Every year, the event raises money for the Governor’s Emergency Relief Fund, which provides crucial disaster preparedness and emergency management resources for the state of Alabama.

Riders have until Saturday, April 9, at 9 p.m. EST to register online.

For more information, click here.

A Valley woman has been sentenced to nearly two years in prison for preparing false federal tax...
Suspect in deadly south Columbus shooting receives bond reduction
'I'll never forget it,': Houston rapper refurnishes Valley woman's entire home

Child Abuse Awareness ceremony held in Troup County
Phenix City teacher gets state-wide recognition as 'Teacher of the Year'
City of LaGrange welcomes new fire and police chief
Opelika police searching for Home Depot theft suspect