Registration for 12th Annual Bo Bikes Bama Charity Ride to end soon

Two-sport legend Bo Jackson who played football at Auburn University, is set to host the 12th Annual Bo Bikes Bama Charity Ride in Auburn on April 22.

The registration deadline is this weekend.

Bo Bikes Baba is an annual charity bike ride led by Alabama native Bo Jackson. Every year, the event raises money for the Governor’s Emergency Relief Fund, which provides crucial disaster preparedness and emergency management resources for the state of Alabama.

Riders have until Saturday, April 9, at 9 p.m. EST to register online.

