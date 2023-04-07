Suspect in deadly south Columbus shooting receives bond reduction
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The suspect in a deadly south Columbus shooting appeared in court for a bond hearing.
Previously, a judge granted Brooklyn Johnson a bond of $100,000. In this most recent hearing, the judge reduced the bond to $75,000.
Johnson is accused of shooting and killing 26-year-old Sybearia Paige on Trask Drive in July 2022.
The shooting happened after a feud between the two women at a house party in South Columbus.
Johnson’s attorney, Shavon Thomas, says he thinks the judge is making the right decision.
