Suspect in deadly south Columbus shooting receives bond reduction

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The suspect in a deadly south Columbus shooting appeared in court for a bond hearing.

Previously, a judge granted Brooklyn Johnson a bond of $100,000. In this most recent hearing, the judge reduced the bond to $75,000.

Johnson is accused of shooting and killing 26-year-old Sybearia Paige on Trask Drive in July 2022.

The shooting happened after a feud between the two women at a house party in South Columbus.

Johnson’s attorney, Shavon Thomas, says he thinks the judge is making the right decision.

News Leader 9 will keep you updated on the latest developments in this case.

