Cold and Rainy Moving Out

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a lovely, warm week our weekend kicked off drastically different with cold, rainy, and gusty conditions in place. Overnight tonight the cold and gusty bits stay the same, but the rain will start to clear out. In fact, we will be dry as we head into Easter Sunday (yay!). The breeze will remain in place through the afternoon, but we expect warmer temperatures - with highs in the mid 60s - and plenty of sunshine by the afternoon. The next few nights lows will continue to be in the mid 40s (below average for this time of year) and the afternoons will stay dry with highs gradually increasing back to the upper 70s by Wednesday. Thursday afternoon will bring more rain as a low pressure system moves on shore from the gulf, and things will stay pretty stormy through Friday afternoon. However, next weekend will start off nice and dry with temps in the low 80s again! The 80s stick around into the next work week, and rain coverage increases starting Sunday afternoon.

