Columbs police continue search for suspect involved in Armour Rd. shooting

Stephen Strange
Stephen Strange(Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department asks for the community’s help in finding a wanted man connected to a shooting.

Officials said in March 2022, officers responded to a shooting at Club Flame on Armour Road.

It was determined two men were involved in an argument, which led to gunshots being fired between the individuals.

Police have found and arrested one of the suspects, but the second man, Stephen Strange, still has not been located.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Columbus Police Department.

