Family, friends hold balloon release for man killed on Old Buena Vista Rd. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Family, friends and the community came together to remember a Columbus man who lost his life due to recent gun violence.

23-year-old Derek Antonio, Jr., died from a gunshot wound on Old Buena Vista Road earlier this week.

The community honored Antonio, Jr., holding a balloon release on that same road where his life was taken.

Many people were in attendance, releasing purple balloons to honor the 23-year-old’s life.

It’s unclear at this time if any arrests have been made in this case.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.