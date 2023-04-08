Business Break
Family, friends hold balloon release for man killed on Old Buena Vista Rd. in Columbus

(MGN Online / L.C. Nøttaasen / CC BY 2.0)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Family, friends and the community came together to remember a Columbus man who lost his life due to recent gun violence.

23-year-old Derek Antonio, Jr., died from a gunshot wound on Old Buena Vista Road earlier this week.

The community honored Antonio, Jr., holding a balloon release on that same road where his life was taken.

Many people were in attendance, releasing purple balloons to honor the 23-year-old’s life.

It’s unclear at this time if any arrests have been made in this case.

