Kidney Donor Search Continues for Phenix City Woman

PHENIX CITY, Al. (WTVM) -An update to a story News Leader 9 first told in last month, you may remember one Phenix City man’s efforts in trying to find a kidney for his wife.

No kidney donor yet, but there was an outpour of people who reached out to the Askew family hoping to be Carol’s future donor. The husband and wife are continuing to say “God’s got this.”

“I love my wife with all my heart and I would do whatever it takes to keep her around here,” says Phillip (Herbert) Askew.

“I wanted to fuss at him for doing it, but all these people have responded so that makes me feel good,” says Carol Askew.

Thanks to the power of social media, Phillip and Carol Askew are getting an overflow of responses from people wanting to be Carol’s donor.

“I felt great seeing that many people come out that doesn’t even know me,” says Carol.

In March, we shared the story of the couple who’s been married for 47 years. Carol has stage 4 kidney failure and is married to a man who’s willing to do anything to help prolong her life.

Billboards, car decals, and speaking to media outlets.

“I’ve reached out and done everything I known possible right now, but I think it’s gone work out. It’s in God’s hands right now,” says Phillip.

Nearly 20 people reaching out to figure out how they can help. It’s been a health wake up call for some. One person finding out they have Lupus and another finding out they have kidney stones while in the process to see if they would be a match for Carol.

“The two ladies we’re talking about right now, might have never known what was going on if they had not started this process,” says Phillip. “We thank them for everything.”

There are 4 hopeful donor candidates waiting to hear the next steps to take from Emory Hospital. One of them nearly 500 miles away.

“You know we were counting on people around town here. We have someone reach out as far as Kentucky. It’s really touched us knowing there’s caring people out there,” says Phillip.

Carol says one thing she tries not to do is worry.

“I don’t worry, I really don’t knowing that he’s got it, I don’t worry. After having this many calls, it really made a difference. I know that God’s got us,” says Carol.

In May, the Askews were set to visit a hospital in Iowa, hoping to get on another transplant list. Doctors decided the trip would be too far to travel considering Carol’s condition, but the Askews are not giving up hope.

The procedure to be a donor will be no cost to whoever decides to donate because Askew’s insurance will cover the cost.

To get in touch: 706-366-6027 or email: carolneedsakidney@gmail.com

