Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Police report ‘active shooter,’ possible shots fired on University of Oklahoma campus

Police are advising people on the University of Oklahoma campus to shelter in place after...
Police are advising people on the University of Oklahoma campus to shelter in place after reports of an active shooter and possible shots fired.(Live 5 News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORMAN, Okla. (Gray News) - Police are advising people on the University of Oklahoma campus to shelter in place after reports of an active shooter and possible shots fired.

The campus police department posted to social media Friday night there were reports of an active shooter in the Van Vleet Oval area. They later said there were reports of shots fired.

No other information has been released and there are no reports of injuries so far.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Valley woman has been sentenced to nearly two years in prison for preparing false federal tax...
Valley woman sentenced after preparing false federal tax returns, must pay $76K in restitution
Muscogee County Sheriff's Office arrests
Several people arrested on various charges by Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office
Suspect in deadly south Columbus shooting receives bond reduction
Suspect in deadly south Columbus shooting receives bond reduction
Columbus City Council meets in executive session to discuss personnel, potential litigation
Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon to retire April 30, accepts city’s severance offer
‘I’ll never forget it,’: Houston rapper refurnishes Valley woman’s entire home
‘I’ll never forget it,’: Houston rapper refurnishes Valley woman’s entire home

Latest News

A federal judge in Texas on Friday ordered a hold on the U.S. approval of the abortion...
Access to abortion pill in limbo after competing rulings
Registration for 12th Annual Bo Bikes Bama Charity Ride to end soon
Registration for 12th Annual Bo Bikes Bama Charity Ride to end soon
Headquarter Nissan in Columbus hosts customer appreciation cook-out
Headquarter Nissan in Columbus hosts customer appreciation cook-out
Family, friends hold balloon release for man killed on Old Buena Vista Rd. in Columbus