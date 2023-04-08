Business Break
Rainy Start to Easter Weekend but Conditions are Looking Up for Tomorrow

Meteorologist McCord’s Forecast
Weekend Forecast Panels
Weekend Forecast Panels(WTVM Weather)
By Allie Ann McCord
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 8:07 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The front that has been stalled out across Alabama and Georgia the past couple of days has finally pushed south of the Valley and brought big changes along with it. The first is a big drop in temperatures, as the past few days highs have been in the 80s, but today we will be sitting in the mid-50s all day long! That being said, the rain is coming too, and will be with us throughout today. Current rainfall estimates for today are expected to be around 0.5 - 1.5 inches, and another by-product of this rain system will be windy conditions.  Now for your Easter forecast, the weather is looking favorable, with most of the rain moving out of the Valley overnight and leaving us with cloudy conditions and highs in the upper 60s!! This is great news for anyone with Easter Sunday plans, and anyone traveling tomorrow. The nice conditions continue into the start of the work week with mostly sunny skies and temps in the upper 60s to low 70s. The April showers return by the end of the week to water the May flowers we will see very soon!!

