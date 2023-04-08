Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

WATCH: Statue to be unveiled for Columbus native, Auburn baseball great, Frank Thomas

By WTVM News Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A new statue of MLB Hall of Fame inductee Frank Thomas will be unveiled Saturday outside Plainsman Park at Auburn University.

[TAP OR CLICK TO WATCH 10AM CT/11AM ET CEREMONY]

Frank Thomas, who was born in Columbus, attended Columbus High School. The future MLB great would go on to play baseball at Auburn University in the late 1980s. He spent the majority of his 19 year professional career with the Chicago White Sox before retiring in 2008.

A ceremony is planned for 10AM CT on Saturday at Auburn University.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in deadly south Columbus shooting receives bond reduction
Suspect in deadly south Columbus shooting receives bond reduction
Muscogee County Sheriff's Office arrests
Several people arrested on various charges by Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office
Auburn University gymnast announces retirement
Phenix City teacher gets state recognition as ‘Teacher of the Year’
Phenix City teacher gets state-wide recognition as ‘Teacher of the Year’
Columbus Fire Department searching for ID of Amber Dr. arson suspect
VIDEO: Columbus Fire Department searching for ID of Amber Dr. arson suspect

Latest News

Registration for 12th Annual Bo Bikes Bama Charity Ride to end soon
Registration for 12th Annual Bo Bikes Bama Charity Ride to end soon
Headquarter Nissan in Columbus hosts customer appreciation cook-out
Headquarter Nissan in Columbus hosts customer appreciation cook-out
Family, friends hold balloon release for man killed on Old Buena Vista Rd. in Columbus
Stephen Strange
Columbs police continue search for suspect involved in Armour Rd. shooting