Columbus police searching for missing 16-year-old boy
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old boy.
According to officials, Michael McVay was last seen on April 8 - near the 3800 block of Meritas Drive in Columbus.
McVay is 230 pounds and is around 6-feet tall.
Any information concerning McVay, contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department Youth and Adult Services Unit at 706-653-3449.
