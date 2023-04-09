Columbus police searching for missing 16-year-old boy

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old boy.

According to officials, Michael McVay was last seen on April 8 - near the 3800 block of Meritas Drive in Columbus.

McVay is 230 pounds and is around 6-feet tall.

Any information concerning McVay, contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department Youth and Adult Services Unit at 706-653-3449.

