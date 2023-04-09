Foster-based dog rescue needs help expanding in Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A foster-based dog rescue organization is steadily growing due to the rising number of surrendered or abandoned dogs across the Chattahoochee Valley.

The organization is in need of the community’s help as they take steps towards expanding.

“We’re here without judgment, we just want to keep dogs out of the shelter,” says Paige Dougherty, Executive Director of PCS Pups, or Permanent Change of Station Pups.

A wife of a combat veteran and her husband founded PCS Pups in response to the alarming amount of dogs who are left behind by outgoing military families.

They’ve rescued, fostered, and found homes for nearly 50 dogs in their short three months of being in the Tri-City community. but now, they need the community’s help to continue these efforts.

Paige Dougherty and her husband have always had dreams to start a dog rescue to keep as many canines out of overcrowded animal shelters.

Those dreams coming into fruition this past January.

“These dogs are amazing, we don’t deserve them truly as humans we don’t deserve dogs,” says Dougherty.

Permanent change of station pups PCS Pups has a rescued, fostered, and helped find forever homes for 40 dogs...the rescues often coming from Russel-Phenix City Animal Shelter and Columbus Animal Care and Control.

One of the dogs is Tilly, a rescue found in Phenix City that Dougherty saved less than a month into the organizations launch.

“She was covered in wounds, fresh wounds and halfway healed wounds,” says Dougherty, “If I sit and think about her wounds I would be off track.”

PCS Pups is on a mission to build a no-kill sanctuary.

“Because dogs are dying. Five dogs died in Columbus yesterday [Friday] and 3 died in Phenix City and they didn’t have to,” says Dougherty. “There’s a million reasons why it shouldn’t have happened, but dogs are still dying and we can’t sit by and not continue to help when we know there’s more that we can do.”

The organization has the chance to purchase an 11-acre land in Harris County. It would give the needed room for unadoptable, elderly, or sick dogs.

“We’re going to use this land to save lives and that’s all that matters,” says Dougherty.

PCS Pups has less than 30 days to raise the $80,000 to secure the sanctuary space, but a good-hearted benefactor is matching every donation.

“100%, penny for penny, no limit, which I can’t even tell you my heart could explode. That’s unbelievable that someone would do that for the dogs. It blows my mind,” says Dougherty.

Dougherty says the issues are systematic, space being the main problem. The sanctuary’s mission can try to ease the on-going issues.

Even if PCS pups does not reach their goal, Dougherty says dogs still matter.

“Every single dog in this community matters. If it doesn’t work out, I’m still going to pull who I can. If it does work out I’m going to pull a lot more,” says Dougherty.

