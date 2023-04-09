More Cold Nights Ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We started our Sunday with temps in the mid 40s, and we can expect that again this evening. The afternoon was pleasant and breezy with highs in the mid and upper 60s across the Valley. Tomorrow will follow suit with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s and that slight breeze back in the picture. Mostly sunny will remain the story through Wednesday, and temps will warm a few degrees each day. Lows will continue to be in the mid 40s through Wednesday morning. Things shift back to cloudy and rainy by the end of the week. A disturbance will move in from our south and west that will bring showers Thursday night through Friday afternoon. Behind this system will be even more warm air, leaving us with highs in the 80s again for the weekend! We will get a break from the rain Saturday, but another shot at showers will move in early Sunday. The next work week continues to be warm but should start off dry.

