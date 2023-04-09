Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

The Rain has “Hopped” Out of the Valley For Easter

Meteorologist McCord’s Forecast
Planner Today
Planner Today(WTVM Weather)
By Allie Ann McCord
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Happy Easter Sunday! The rain the Valley saw yesterday has cleared and left us with favorable conditions. What you can expect today if you are heading out in the Valley are gusty winds at times with mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures are on the cooler side this morning but will be warming up into the mid-60s. This trend of dry weather will continue into the work week temperatures steadily climbing back into the 70s! The April showers are expected to return by Thursday with a rainy system expected to come up from the Gulf of Mexico, but this is great news for our south Alabama and south Georgia counties which are slightly drier than average for this time of year. we are going to continue to watch this system develop and bring you the latest updates.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Statue unveiled for Auburn baseball great Frank Thomas
Statue unveiled for Columbus native, Auburn baseball great, Frank Thomas
Stephen Strange
Columbs police continue search for suspect involved in Armour Rd. shooting
Family, friends hold balloon release for man killed on Old Buena Vista Rd. in Columbus
2 men charged with multiple crimes stemming from Lee County burglary
2 men arrested on multiple charges stemming from Lee County burglary
Muscogee County Sheriff's Office arrests
Several people arrested on various charges by Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office

Latest News

Your egg hunts and family brunches will be safe from the rain tomorrow, and temps will be a bit...
Cold and Rainy Moving Out
Saturday, April 8 forecast
VIDEO: Rainy Start to Easter Weekend but Conditions are Looking Up for Tomorrow
Saturday Morning Weather On the Go
Saturday Morning Weather On the Go
Weekend Forecast Panels
Rainy Start to Easter Weekend but Conditions are Looking Up for Tomorrow