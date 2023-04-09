The Rain has “Hopped” Out of the Valley For Easter

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Happy Easter Sunday! The rain the Valley saw yesterday has cleared and left us with favorable conditions. What you can expect today if you are heading out in the Valley are gusty winds at times with mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures are on the cooler side this morning but will be warming up into the mid-60s. This trend of dry weather will continue into the work week temperatures steadily climbing back into the 70s! The April showers are expected to return by Thursday with a rainy system expected to come up from the Gulf of Mexico, but this is great news for our south Alabama and south Georgia counties which are slightly drier than average for this time of year. we are going to continue to watch this system develop and bring you the latest updates.

