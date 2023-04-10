Business Break
Alabama Make-A-Wish Foundation surprises girl with trip to Disney World

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ALABAMA (WTVM) - One Westview Elementary School student diagnosed with Leukemia recently returned to school in Phenix City with open arms.

Today, that student’s number one wish came true thanks to the Alabama unit of the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Students and staff helped the foundation surprise her with a trip to Disney World.

The young girl, Kamille, was joined b students, faculty and staff at the school’s ACAP pep rally.

Everybody made sure to keep it a secret until the assembly.

Westview principal, Heather Weston, says seeing Kamille and her fellow students succeed through hard times with a smile is important to the district.

“We do it with excellence we do honesty and we do it proudly, and if our student does those three thang they will be successfully in life,” said Weston.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

