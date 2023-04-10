Beautiful Days Stick Around

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Another gorgeous day in the Valley today, and more of the same is on the way! Tonight will be mostly clear and chilly again with temperatures in the mid 40s heading out the door. The slight breeze will continue to stick around through tomorrow, but temps will rise a little into Tuesday afternoon with highs in the mid 70s. Wednesday will follow the same dry pattern with a little warming and most of us will be back in the upper 70s by the afternoon. Wednesday night will see a return in cloud cover that will keep us from cooling down quite as much, so lows will be in the mid 50s out the door Thursday. Thursday afternoon will bring rain back into the picture at about 60% coverage through the afternoon and into the nighttime hours. Friday will see some residual showers, but they will not be as widespread. The weekend takes us back to the 80s again and Saturday will be dry but more rain returns early Sunday as a cold front moves through. This will make for a seasonable start to the work week with Monday being dry with highs in the mid 70s.

