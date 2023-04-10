Business Break
CHIME IN: It’s National Siblings Day! Show off your brothers and sisters

News Leader 9 Digital Content Producer Jatavia (right) and her sister Kenyana (left) with their...
News Leader 9 Digital Content Producer Jatavia (right) and her sister Kenyana (left) with their baby cousin Jaxson (middle)(Source: Jatavia O'Neal)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Hey, brothers and sisters! It’s National Siblings Day, and we want to give a shoutout to our favorite people who have been there through thick and thin.

Whether you have a sibling who’s your partner-in-crime, your biggest supporter, or your arch-nemesis, this is the day to show them some love.

So, let’s dig up some old embarrassing photos, share some funny childhood memories, or just give them a virtual hug. Upload a photo of you and your siblings and show them how much they mean to you.

After all, who else will understand your family’s inside jokes or tolerate your weird quirks? Let’s celebrate the bond that only siblings share and make this National Siblings Day one to remember!

