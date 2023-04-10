Cool and breezy start to the workweek

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A cool and dry start to the workweek before a slow warm up returns to the Valley. Rain chances hold off until Thursday.

On this Monday, clouds mix with more sun later in the day. Clouds will be thicker and more stubborn perhaps the farther south you live. Cool and breezy with winds out of the east-northeast. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Mostly to partly cloudy skies today with a cool and breezy day on tap. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Mostly clear to partly cloudy tonight. Chilly and a bit breezy still. Lows mostly in the mid to upper 40s early Tuesday, a few low 40s are possible in our northern communities and some low 50s are possible south.

Most of us will wake up to the 40s Tuesday! (Source: WTVM Weather)

A better chance of more sun Tuesday. We’ll call it sunny to partly cloudy. Not quite as breezy. Highs between 72 and 76 degrees.

One more chilly morning Wednesday with 40s again in many spots. Mostly sunny conditions through the day and a moderating air mass will send our highs in the mid and upper 70s.

Clouds increase Thursday and Friday and so does the moisture as an area of low pressure moves up from the Gulf. Plan on scattered showers Thursday into Friday with morning lows closer to 60 and highs in the mid to upper 70s. Stay tuned as exact timing is still uncertain.

Dry through mid-week before scattered showers return (Source: WTVM Weather)

As of now, the weekend is expected to start off mostly dry with highs in the low 80s Saturday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast Sunday. It will then turn a little cooler again early next week.

After the late week rain, it should be briefly drier Saturday. We may have some storms Sunday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

