Fort Benning kicks off Infantry Week

MILITARY MATTERS: Fort Benning Leaders Preview Infantry Week Competitions
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Maneuver Center of Excellence, Fort Benning and the US Army Infantry School kicked off the first day of Infantry Week.

Three competitions were held -- the Lacerda Cup All-Army Combatives Championship, the Best Mortar Competition and the International Sniper Competition.

This competition identifies the best sniper team from the US and foreign militaries.

Participants will compete based on rigorous physical, mental and technical events.

“Testing for the best in the world. Its got to be pretty tough,” said SFC Timothy Moore, grader.

Those three competitions will continue tomorrow.

The fourth competition for Infantry Week, the Best Ranger Competition, will start this Friday and end the following Monday.

