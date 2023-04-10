Lee County jury convicts man for multiple sex crimes against his children

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Lee County jury convicts man on multiple charges, including sexual abuse of a child less than 12.

According to the Lee County District Attorney’s Office, James ‘Bubba’ McCluskey committed sexual crimes in numerous counties and states for several years.

The case began in Fairhope, Alabama, with reports of McCluskey sexually abusing his two biological children.

During the investigation by the city’s police department, one of the children told officials they were abused in Lee County from three years old until they were 14.

McCluskey pleaded guilty to two counts of sodomy and one count of sexual abuse of a child in Baldwin County.

He will have his sentencing for Lee County at a later date.

