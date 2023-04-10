Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Lee County jury convicts man for multiple sex crimes against his children

James 'Bubba' McCluskey
James 'Bubba' McCluskey(Source: Lee County District Attorney's Office)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Lee County jury convicts man on multiple charges, including sexual abuse of a child less than 12.

According to the Lee County District Attorney’s Office, James ‘Bubba’ McCluskey committed sexual crimes in numerous counties and states for several years.

The case began in Fairhope, Alabama, with reports of McCluskey sexually abusing his two biological children.

During the investigation by the city’s police department, one of the children told officials they were abused in Lee County from three years old until they were 14.

McCluskey pleaded guilty to two counts of sodomy and one count of sexual abuse of a child in Baldwin County.

He will have his sentencing for Lee County at a later date.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found early Sunday morning in Columbus
Police presence on 10th Street in Columbus
Police presence on 10th Street in Columbus
Columbus police investigate shooting on Sims Street
Columbus police investigate shooting on Sims Street
Columbus police searching for missing 16-year-old Michael McVay
Columbus police searching for missing 16-year-old boy
Two-vehicle crash leaves lane blocked near 13th Street in Columbus
Two-vehicle crash leaves lane blocked near 13th Street in Columbus

Latest News

Alabama Make-A-Wish Foundation surprises girl with trip to Disney World
Alabama Make-A-Wish Foundation surprises girl with trip to Disney World
Phenix City Schools superintendent steps down for role in Orange Beach
Phenix City Schools invites community to superintendent interviews
Jatavia O'Neal furbaby, Samson Leo
CHIME IN: Post your pet for National Pet Day 2023!
MILITARY MATTERS: Fort Benning Leaders Preview Infantry Week Competitions
Fort Benning kicks off Infantry Week