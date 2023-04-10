Business Break
Phenix City Schools invites community to superintendent interviews

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Phenix City Board of Education will begin introducing its candidates for the new superintendent position.

The board invites the community to attend the interview and meet the four candidates.

Central High School auditorium will host the first interview starting at 6 p.m. on April 10 and lasting through April 13.

Those candidates are Dr. Elgin Dixon, Dr. Don McPherson, Dr. Janet Sherrod and Nathan Walters.

The board says it’s excited to move forward with the selection process.

