1 suspect arrested, another at-large in LaGrange shooting injuring two people

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - One person is behind bars, and another is wanted in a LaGrange shooting that injured two people.

According to the LaGrange Police Department, officers received reports of two people shot at Aaron’s Rental on Commerce Street.

When law enforcement arrived at the scene, they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. They were treated at the scene and then evacuated via air to nearby hospitals for further treatment.

During an investigation, officials identified 19-year-old Zaniyyah Muhammad and 20-year-old Taquarvious Smith as shooting suspects.

After the shooting, authorities say the suspect left the scene in a black vehicle.

Muhammad was found and arrested at a residence shortly after the incident, while Smith is still at-large. Police say he is considered to be armed.

Both suspects are being charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the LaGrange Police Department.

