Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

1 suspect arrested, another at-large in LaGrange shooting injuring two people

(Seluryar / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - One person is behind bars, and another is wanted in a LaGrange shooting that injured two people.

According to the LaGrange Police Department, officers received reports of two people shot at Aaron’s Rental on Commerce Street.

When law enforcement arrived at the scene, they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. They were treated at the scene and then evacuated via air to nearby hospitals for further treatment.

During an investigation, officials identified 19-year-old Zaniyyah Muhammad and 20-year-old Taquarvious Smith as shooting suspects.

After the shooting, authorities say the suspect left the scene in a black vehicle.

Muhammad was found and arrested at a residence shortly after the incident, while Smith is still at-large. Police say he is considered to be armed.

Both suspects are being charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the LaGrange Police Department.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found early Sunday morning in Columbus
Police presence on 10th Street in Columbus
Police presence on 10th Street in Columbus
Columbus police investigate shooting on Sims Street
Columbus police investigate shooting on Sims Street
Columbus police searching for missing 16-year-old Michael McVay
Columbus police searching for missing 16-year-old boy
Police presence on Argonne Drive
Robbery suspect arrested on Argonne Drive in Columbus

Latest News

Columbus couple adopts last child of 7 siblings with Easter surprise
VIDEO: Columbus couple adopts last child of 7 siblings with Easter surprise
Four shootings occuring over Easter weekend in Columbus
James 'Bubba' McCluskey
Lee County jury convicts man for multiple sex crimes against his children
Alabama Make-A-Wish Foundation surprises girl with trip to Disney World
Alabama Make-A-Wish Foundation surprises girl with trip to Disney World