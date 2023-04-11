Business Break
2017 murder suspect in court facing RICO charges

By WTVM Web Team
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A case involving the murder of a 17-year-old in connection to gang-related crimes continues.

19-year-old Keyonna James is charged with the 2017 murder of 17-year-old Destiny Nelson. Police say the retaliation was for the shooting death of Dominque Horton, James’ cousin - on January 5, 2017. But Nelson ended up being the wrong person.

26-year-old Dondre Hill and 21-year-old William Washington were later arrested in March of 2017 - charged with Horton’s murder.

James is one of 23 people facing charges under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, better known as ‘RICO.’

Stay with News Leader 9 for developments on this case.

