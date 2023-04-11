Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Bank robbery suspect arrested in Virginia after standoff

A suspect in a bank hostage situation in Arlington, Virginia is in custody, police say.
A suspect in a bank hostage situation in Arlington, Virginia is in custody, police say.(WJLA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — A bank robbery suspect was arrested in northern Virginia Tuesday after a short standoff with police.

No injuries were reported.

Arlington County Police said they received a report Tuesday shortly after 3 p.m. about an attempted armed robbery at a Wells Fargo bank on Washington Boulevard in the city’s Clarendon neighborhood.

A suspect entered the bank, implied he had a weapon and demanded money, police said.

The suspect was barricaded in the bank with four adults and a child, a group that included patrons and employees, police said.

Shortly after 4:30 p.m., police reported on Twitter that the suspect had been arrested, and that the five trapped inside with the suspect had exited safely.

Traffic cameras showed a heavy police presence throughout the barricade situation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence on 10th Street in Columbus
Police presence on 10th Street in Columbus
Police presence on Argonne Drive
Robbery suspect arrested on Argonne Drive in Columbus
Body found early Sunday morning in Columbus
James 'Bubba' McCluskey
Lee County jury convicts man for multiple sex crimes against his children
Columbus police searching for missing 16-year-old Michael McVay
Columbus police searching for missing 16-year-old boy

Latest News

Five people have died following a a mass shooting inside a Louisville bank.
Video shows Louisville police under fire from bank shooter
Families of murder victims address Columbus City Council over public safety issues
Families of murder victims address Columbus City Council over public safety issues
A good Samaritan has returned a lost wallet to its rightful owner.
‘God’s angels are everywhere’: Good Samaritan hand delivers lost wallet to rightful owner
This courtroom sketch, from left, depicts Madison County prosecutor Rob Wood, Lori Vallow...
Idaho jurors see graphic photos of slain kids in mom’s trial