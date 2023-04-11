Buc-ee’s holds grand opening in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Buc-ee’s is now open in Auburn at exit 50 on Interstate-85. The official opening was just before 6 a.m. CST on April 10.

Customers and employees alike see this gas station having a huge impact on the area.

Beaver fever hits Auburn!

Hundreds lining up before sunrise to be the first to check out the all new Buc-ee’s Travel Center in Auburn.

“We got here around 4:30… a little before 4:30,” said Craig Woodham, Buc-ee’s customer.

“Buc-ee’s opening kind of started as a little work joke with me and my work friends,” said Dalis Smith. “Here we are, we’ve been here since 1:30 so.”

120 gas pumps - over 50,000 square feet of retail space and a passion for food - especially BBQ.

“We’ve got all kinds. We’ve got fresh patries in the back. We can’t wait to see you,” said Randy Pauly, Buc-ee’s BBQ expert. “We’re gonna welcome you to the front door with an awesome greeting… but more importantly we’ve got some fresh brisket on the board!!!”

Even bigger than the store itself is the impact it will have on Auburn and the surrounding area. 200-plus employees will run the operation and starting wages average around $17 per hour.

“So it all starts with our employees and our owners know that. They value that and put that autonomy on us as operators to make sure that we’re taking care of the people,” said Josh Smith, Buc-ee’s staff. “When you do that, everything else falls into place. So when you have a good wage and you have good benefits and an amazing place to come it all just falls into place.”

The total investment there in Auburn is around $45,000,000.

Buc-ee’s is open 24 hours a day.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.