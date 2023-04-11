Columbus Piedmont patient in critical condition after jumping from 10th floor

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A patient is in critical condition after jumping out of a window at Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital.

According to the Columbus Police Department, the individual jumped from the tenth to the fifth floor of the hospital building around 2 p.m. on April 11.

The patient is now in critical condition suffering from a head injury.

It is unclear at this time what led to him jumping.

However, hospital officials say the case is still under investigation.

“This is an active, ongoing investigation, and we’re currently cooperating with authorities. We have no further comment due to patient privacy laws.”

