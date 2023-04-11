Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Columbus Piedmont patient in critical condition after jumping from 10th floor

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A patient is in critical condition after jumping out of a window at Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital.

According to the Columbus Police Department, the individual jumped from the tenth to the fifth floor of the hospital building around 2 p.m. on April 11.

The patient is now in critical condition suffering from a head injury.

It is unclear at this time what led to him jumping.

However, hospital officials say the case is still under investigation.

“This is an active, ongoing investigation, and we’re currently cooperating with authorities. We have no further comment due to patient privacy laws.”

Stay with News Leader 9 as we keep you updated on this incident.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence on 10th Street in Columbus
Police presence on 10th Street in Columbus
Police presence on Argonne Drive
Robbery suspect arrested on Argonne Drive in Columbus
Body found early Sunday morning in Columbus
James 'Bubba' McCluskey
Lee County jury convicts man for multiple sex crimes against his children
Columbus police searching for missing 16-year-old Michael McVay
Columbus police searching for missing 16-year-old boy

Latest News

Families of murder victims address Columbus City Council over public safety issues
Families of murder victims address Columbus City Council over public safety issues
Second suspect arrested in LaGrange shooting injuring two people
Eric Z. Wheeless
Phenix City man arrested for brutally killing dog for urinating on carpet
Eufaula woman arrested on drug trafficking charges
Eufaula woman arrested on drug trafficking charges