Columbus Technical College offering affordable classes to public

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We live in time now where there are so many job openings. If you want to work, you can work.

But, maybe you want to earn a certain amount of money that might require some additional education.

Columbus Technical College wants everyone to know there are affordable classes for everyone from high school and beyond to get trained for higher paying jobs.

Vice President of Academic Affairs, David Kiper, tells us more.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.