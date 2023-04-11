Coweta County deputy recovering after a car crash in Troup County

Business Break
By Natasha Pollard
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Coweta County deputy is thankful to be alive after surviving a car crash in Troup County.

According to troopers, a box truck pulled over in front of Deputy Braelyn Dozier causing him to swerve. Then Dozier’s car flipped multiple times ejecting him from the car. Following behind was another box truck where the driver got out of the vehicle helping Deputy Dozier by pulling him out of the road. After Deputy Dozier was ejected from the car his car was struck by another car causing subsequent accidents from vehicles coming up on the accident.

Car crash in Troup County
Car crash in Troup County(Coweta County Sheriff's Office)
Car crash in Troup County
Car crash in Troup County(Coweta County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators believe the person who pulled Deputy Dozier from the car may have saved his life.

There was one fatality reported, this accident is still being investigated by Georgia State Patrol.

