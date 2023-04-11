Families of murder victims address Columbus City Council over public safety issues

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An emotional day as city council members met and discussed public safety issues in Columbus. This comes after former Police Chief Freddie Blackmon was forced out of the department, and still, no interim chief has been named.

“I am pleading with you all. If you have the funds, please, please get us a crime lab here.”

A tearful plea from the mother of a victim of gun violence. Montrice McClendon’s son, Stephen Daniel, was gunned down on Sept. 30, 2022, on Georgetown Drive.

McClendon says it is time for the city to have a better way to solve murders.

“It takes months to get the ballistic reports back. The detective didn’t have no means to investigate my son’s case,” said the mother.

And she wasn’t the only parent to address the council.

“I came here this morning to request a GBI investigation in my son’s murder,” said Ricket Carter, whose son was shot and killed at Soho’s Bar and Grill on Milgen Road. He says every time he calls the detective in the homicide unit, they tell him they still haven’t found his son’s killer(s), despite them having the video of the murder.

They both made emotional pleas for the department to find funding to solve the city’s cold cases.

While in the same meeting, a current police officer with the department, Kristy Edenfield, addressed the council on making a tough decision when it comes to Chief Freddie Blackmon.

“Those of you who stand up here and preach about this was racist, I don’t see any of you out there in the community consoling the families. I don’t see any of you out there doing anything to stop the violence in the street,” said the officer.

Her statement was interrupted by audience member Mark Lawrence. After the meeting, he spoke with News Leader 9, where he said it’s not just the police officers helping the community.

“Which made me feel disrespected because I work in the community. I am here when someone dies. I pray for the community,” said Lawrence.

While Officer Edenfield said more about leadership in the department to the council.

“There is a generation of families that are being wiped out. Either they are going to be murdered or in prison for murder. And we have to have someone in this police department who is going got combat the crime,” said Edenfield.

She urged the council to quickly choose someone already in the department to serve as interim while they ake the toe to choose an adequate chief.

“We have to have an aggressive police department to gain the city’s control back.”

Additionally, there is a crime lab in Muscogee County. However, the police department says they are only able to handle certain firearm cases.

