Four shootings occuring over Easter weekend in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Four shootings happened over Easter weekend in Columbus.

A deadly shooting happened in a plaza along Buena Vista Road at Kickback Night Club at 4:00 a.m. The victim is 39-year-old Dale Williams.

We were told by someone who says the victim is his uncle that Williams got into a fight with the club owner, but he tells me they are unsure who fired the shots that killed his uncle.

According to police, another victim in this shooting was also injured and was treated and released at an area hospital.

Columbus police officers worked on another shooting on Sims Street. That shooting also happened Sunday at 2:30 p.m. In that shooting, a man was grazed with bullet wounds to the thigh and forehead.

Another on Rigdon Road with a male victim shot in the foot. And a fourth shooting happened on 10th Street, with a male victim shot in the forehead.

