Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Harris Co. school children chosen for State Capitol Art Exhibition

L-R: Parker Hill, Creekside 5th grade student artists, and State Representative Vance Smith Jr....
L-R: Parker Hill, Creekside 5th grade student artists, and State Representative Vance Smith Jr. | New Mountain Hill Elementary fourth graders Olivia Smith and Matthew Miller(Source: Harris County School District)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - Two students from each Harris County school had their artwork displayed at this year’s Capitol Art Exhibition.

The event took place on Tuesday, March 21, at the Twin Towers building in Atlanta.

Students met with State Representative Vance Smith Jr. and had the opportunity of having their photo taken in front of their artwork. Georgia School Superintendent Richard Woods also spoke at the event. 

In addition, Harris County students and their families were given a private tour of the Georgia State Capitol.

The event began under the gold dome but is now too large for that space - therefore, it’s now held in Twin Towers building adjacent to the Capitol.

CAE is the largest state-wide PreK through college-age student art exhibition in Georgia.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence on 10th Street in Columbus
Police presence on 10th Street in Columbus
Police presence on Argonne Drive
Robbery suspect arrested on Argonne Drive in Columbus
Body found early Sunday morning in Columbus
James 'Bubba' McCluskey
Lee County jury convicts man for multiple sex crimes against his children
Columbus police searching for missing 16-year-old Michael McVay
Columbus police searching for missing 16-year-old boy

Latest News

Radar installation in Americus
WTVM becomes latest station in U.S. to access high resolution radar service
Coweta County Deputy involved in serious car accident
Coweta County deputy recovering after a car crash in Troup County
Eufaula woman arrested on drug trafficking charges
Eufaula woman arrested on drug trafficking charges
2017 murder suspect in court facing RICO charges
2017 murder suspect in court facing RICO charges