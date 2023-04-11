Harris Co. school children chosen for State Capitol Art Exhibition

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - Two students from each Harris County school had their artwork displayed at this year’s Capitol Art Exhibition.

The event took place on Tuesday, March 21, at the Twin Towers building in Atlanta.

Students met with State Representative Vance Smith Jr. and had the opportunity of having their photo taken in front of their artwork. Georgia School Superintendent Richard Woods also spoke at the event.

In addition, Harris County students and their families were given a private tour of the Georgia State Capitol.

The event began under the gold dome but is now too large for that space - therefore, it’s now held in Twin Towers building adjacent to the Capitol.

CAE is the largest state-wide PreK through college-age student art exhibition in Georgia.

