Highside Market to host Tours & Tastes for public to preview space

Highside Market is giving locals and visitors the opportunity to preview the space next week.
Highside Market is giving locals and visitors the opportunity to preview the space next week.(Source: Highside Market)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Highside Market is giving locals and visitors the opportunity to preview the space next week.

Tours & Tastes is set to take place on April 20 - which gives the community the chance to preview and taste the foods and drinks to come in Highside Market.

The event will have the following:

  • Live music by Cigarette Girl
  • Delicious food by Cleaver & Cork, Parlor Doughnuts and It’s Tamale Time
  • Drinks poured by Nonic Beer Bar and Kitchen
  • Vendor shopping in Daisy Park with Mountain High Outfitters and Teased Hair Salon

The event is set to take place from 6-8 p.m. Tickets are $40 - and there is limited availability. The tickets includes food and beverages. To attend, click HERE.

