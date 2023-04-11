Highside Market to host Tours & Tastes for public to preview space
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Highside Market is giving locals and visitors the opportunity to preview the space next week.
Tours & Tastes is set to take place on April 20 - which gives the community the chance to preview and taste the foods and drinks to come in Highside Market.
The event will have the following:
- Live music by Cigarette Girl
- Delicious food by Cleaver & Cork, Parlor Doughnuts and It’s Tamale Time
- Drinks poured by Nonic Beer Bar and Kitchen
- Vendor shopping in Daisy Park with Mountain High Outfitters and Teased Hair Salon
The event is set to take place from 6-8 p.m. Tickets are $40 - and there is limited availability. The tickets includes food and beverages. To attend, click HERE.
