House of Heroes to honor, assist seven veterans in April

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - House of Heroes is kicking off ‘Redeeming the Block’ in April by assisting seven veterans.

Starting Tuesday, April 11, Greater Shady Grove Baptist volunteers will assist the widow of SFC David Lockett, Mrs. Jewel Lockett. The volunteers will begin work at 9:00 a.m. and a flag ceremony will take place at 1:30 p.m. SFC David Lockett served in the Army from 1968-1989 earning the Vietnam Service Medal w 2 Bronze Service Stars and many other awards and medals.

Saturday, April 15, volunteers from First Baptist Church will honor the service of CW2 Johnny Curtis and his widow, Juanita, by doing yard work beginning at 10:00 a.m.

Monday, April 17, Overflo Ministries will volunteer at the home of Ruby Jackson, widow of CSM Ralph Jackson. They will begin doing repairs to the home at 9:00 a.m.

Friday, April 21, volunteers from the local DAV will be doing repairs to the home of SGT Cynthia Reeve.

Once other dates have been set.

Redeeming the Block began 10 years ago as a way to involve our local churches in mission opportunities in their own communities. House of Heroes focuses on one zip code area to make the greatest impact in the neighborhoods where the veterans on our waiting list live. This year, House of Heroes will begin with 31907 and 31906.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.