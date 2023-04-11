‘I did it, dad, I didn’t let it beat me’: Columbus transplant recipient shares story

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - More than 104,000 people across the country are waiting for the gift that keeps on giving, an organ donation. More than 3,400 Georgians are apart of that waiting list.

April is recognized as Donate Life Month and one Columbus woman shares her story to raise awareness.

For more than half of her life, Janice Crain battled with a genetic disease that she watched her father lose the fight to. Almost 30 years later, someone 4 times her age saved her life in a way she’s forever thankful for.

“Everyday of my life, I try to make a difference in this world because of that gift, because of that child that’s no longer here,” says 57 year-old Janice Crain.

Crain was 23-years-old and pregnant with her second child when she was diagnosed with Polycystic Kidney Disease, PKD.

“It’s like a cluster of cysts that actually overcome your kidneys and they suffocate your kidney,” says Crain.

Crain was diagnosed in 1989, a time when there wasn’t a treatment for PKD yet.

“We knew then that my future would be dialysis or a transplant,” says Crain.

Before thoughts of getting on a transplant list or starting dialysis, Crain was apart of a 13-year drug trial [2005-18]. She was 1 of 48 people in the U.S. to participate in the trial for the first possible treatment for PKD. In 2018, the FDA approved Jynarque as treatment to slow down cyst progression for PKD.

Crain knew she did not want dialysis to be be apart of her battle after seeing someone else’s experience.

“In that moment I said, ‘I don’t want to be like this. I don’t want to leave a machine and go home and feel like this,’” says Crain.

In the summer of 2020, Crain started the evaluation to get on a transplant list and later placed on one that November.

11 months and 13 days later, Crain got the life changing call.

“On Halloween morning, I got my gift.”

Her gift, a kidney from a 13-year-old registered organ donor. rain naming the kidney gracie.

“Because it was in God’s grace and the love of a family that I was receiving my gift on halloween. I was finally treated instead of tricked by a perfect little bean,” says Crain.

Crain doesn’t know her donor, or their family, but she doesn’t let a day go by without thinking of the sacrifice.

“When I see a sunrise or a sunset, I think of that donor because I’m seeing the world through their eyes through them, basically because I was given a second chance of life,” says Crain.

Through her second chance, she fights to spread awareness of organ donation.

“If we can’t help in each other out in this world, then we’ve failed each other in this world, and that’s my goal to help others,”C says Crain.

Crain believes that sharing is caring. When you register to be an organ donor and decide to share, you can save up to 8 lives.

Learn more about organ donations, here.

You can hear more of Crain’s story at Piedmont Columbus Regional’s first ‘Leap to Donate’ event.

Happening this friday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Midtown Campus in Columbus. Stop by to learn how you can be the gift of sharing life.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.