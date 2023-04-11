Last Chilly Night Tonight

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s been another beautiful, sunny day in the Valley and tonight will follow the same trend we’ve seen for the past few evenings. Temps will fall into the upper 40s before we head out the door with mostly clear skies sticking around. Wednesday we will watch highs climb just a little more into the upper 70s with a few low 80s in the picture too. More clouds will make their way in as we get later into the day, and overnight we’ll see some rain starting from our south. It will continue to move in throughout the day Thursday with widespread showers and a few storms. This will keep temps a little cooler with highs in the low 70s Thursday afternoon. Most people will see wet weather at some point on Thursday or Friday. That’s right - the rain sticks around through parts of Friday too before clearing up for the start of the weekend! Saturday will be nice and dry although still pretty cloudy, but more rain makes it way in early Sunday. So another half and half weekend for the Valley, but the next work week looks similar to this one with gorgeous conditions Monday through Wednesday!

