Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Last Chilly Night Tonight

Elise’s Forecast
One more chilly night before mild overnight lows are the story.
One more chilly night before mild overnight lows are the story.(Source: WTVM Weather)
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s been another beautiful, sunny day in the Valley and tonight will follow the same trend we’ve seen for the past few evenings. Temps will fall into the upper 40s before we head out the door with mostly clear skies sticking around. Wednesday we will watch highs climb just a little more into the upper 70s with a few low 80s in the picture too. More clouds will make their way in as we get later into the day, and overnight we’ll see some rain starting from our south. It will continue to move in throughout the day Thursday with widespread showers and a few storms. This will keep temps a little cooler with highs in the low 70s Thursday afternoon. Most people will see wet weather at some point on Thursday or Friday. That’s right - the rain sticks around through parts of Friday too before clearing up for the start of the weekend! Saturday will be nice and dry although still pretty cloudy, but more rain makes it way in early Sunday. So another half and half weekend for the Valley, but the next work week looks similar to this one with gorgeous conditions Monday through Wednesday!

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence on 10th Street in Columbus
Police presence on 10th Street in Columbus
Police presence on Argonne Drive
Robbery suspect arrested on Argonne Drive in Columbus
Body found early Sunday morning in Columbus
James 'Bubba' McCluskey
Lee County jury convicts man for multiple sex crimes against his children
Columbus police searching for missing 16-year-old Michael McVay
Columbus police searching for missing 16-year-old boy

Latest News

What to expect
Plenty of sun and dry weather through mid-week
Lots of sunshine today with a warmer afternoon coming our way. Highs in the 70s! Rain returns...
Tuesday Morning Weather on the Go
Dry conditions stick around with highs in the mid 70s.
Beautiful Days Stick Around
A cool start to the workweek.
Cool and breezy start to the workweek